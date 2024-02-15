World Ranking
Faroe Islands
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
135th
Current rank
74th
Highest Rank
198th
Lowest Rank
128th
Average Rank
82
Biggest climb
47
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|135
|-
|-
2023
|135
|125
|135
2022
|123
|122
|125
2021
|123
|107
|123
2020
|107
|107
|110
2019
|110
|97
|110
2018
|98
|90
|98
2017
|95
|77
|95
2016
|83
|74
|136
2015
|97
|74
|105
