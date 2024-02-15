World Ranking
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
133
Rwanda
RwandaRWA
1107.04
134
Nicaragua
NicaraguaNCA
1104.26
135
Faroe Islands
Faroe IslandsFRO
1102.1
136
1
Latvia
LatviaLVA
1097.84
137
1
Kuwait
KuwaitKUW
1094.05
Highlights
135th
Current rank
74th
Highest Rank
198th
Lowest Rank
128th
Average Rank
82
Biggest climb
47
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
135--
2023
135125135
2022
123122125
2021
123107123
2020
107107110
2019
11097110
2018
989098
2017
957795
2016
8374136
2015
9774105
