Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
58
8
|1410.23
59
4
|1409.44
60
1
|1401.31
61
4
|1399.92
62
2
|1399.6
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
60th
Current rank
33rd
Highest Rank
110th
Lowest Rank
58th
Average Rank
28
Biggest climb
24
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|60
|-
|-
2023
|59
|54
|62
2022
|56
|56
|59
2021
|58
|54
|60
2020
|54
|54
|58
2019
|58
|54
|60
2018
|58
|56
|68
2017
|66
|66
|110
2016
|94
|44
|101
2015
|43
|43
|92
Finnish Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
