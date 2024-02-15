World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
58
8
South Africa
South AfricaRSA
1410.23
59
4
Iraq
IraqIRQ
1409.44
60
1
Finland
FinlandFIN
1401.31
61
4
Burkina Faso
Burkina FasoBFA
1399.92
62
2
Republic of Ireland
Republic of IrelandIRL
1399.6
Highlights
60th
Current rank
33rd
Highest Rank
110th
Lowest Rank
58th
Average Rank
28
Biggest climb
24
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
60--
2023
595462
2022
565659
2021
585460
2020
545458
2019
585460
2018
585668
2017
6666110
2016
9444101
2015
434392
