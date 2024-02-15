World Ranking
Fiji
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
166
South Sudan
South SudanSSD
989.29
167
St Lucia
St LuciaLCA
988.67
168
Fiji
FijiFIJ
981.26
169
Cuba
CubaCUB
980.65
170
Vanuatu
VanuatuVAN
980.33
Highlights
168th
Current rank
94th
Highest Rank
199th
Lowest Rank
149th
Average Rank
51
Biggest climb
28
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
168--
2023
168168170
2022
163162165
2021
161161164
2020
164163164
2019
163163169
2018
169165169
2017
168168181
2016
179177187
2015
186181199
Fiji Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

