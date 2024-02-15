World Ranking
Fiji
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
168th
Current rank
94th
Highest Rank
199th
Lowest Rank
149th
Average Rank
51
Biggest climb
28
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|168
|-
|-
2023
|168
|168
|170
2022
|163
|162
|165
2021
|161
|161
|164
2020
|164
|163
|164
2019
|163
|163
|169
2018
|169
|165
|169
2017
|168
|168
|181
2016
|179
|177
|187
2015
|186
|181
|199
