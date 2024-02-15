World Ranking
Ethiopia
Ethiopia
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
142
4
Indonesia
IndonesiaIDN
1072.66
144
1
Suriname
SurinameSUR
1071.85
145
1
Ethiopia
EthiopiaETH
1068.79
146
1
Botswana
BotswanaBOT
1064.5
147
St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and NevisSKN
1057.05
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
145th
Current rank
85th
Highest Rank
155th
Lowest Rank
124th
Average Rank
23
Biggest climb
42
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
145--
2023
144142144
2022
138138140
2021
137134146
2020
146146147
2019
146146151
2018
151135151
2017
143103151
2016
112112132
2015
12099120
Ethiopian Football Federation's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Ethiopian Football Federation
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking