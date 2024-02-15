World Ranking
Ethiopia
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
145th
Current rank
85th
Highest Rank
155th
Lowest Rank
124th
Average Rank
23
Biggest climb
42
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|145
|-
|-
2023
|144
|142
|144
2022
|138
|138
|140
2021
|137
|134
|146
2020
|146
|146
|147
2019
|146
|146
|151
2018
|151
|135
|151
2017
|143
|103
|151
2016
|112
|112
|132
2015
|120
|99
|120
Ethiopian Football Federation's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?