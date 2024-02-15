World Ranking
Estonia
Estonia
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
121
2
Comoros
ComorosCOM
1156.45
122
1
Malawi
MalawiMWI
1149.4
123
1
Estonia
EstoniaEST
1148.76
124
Zimbabwe
ZimbabweZIM
1144.56
125
Cyprus
CyprusCYP
1143.42
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
123rd
Current rank
47th
Highest Rank
137th
Lowest Rank
94th
Average Rank
28
Biggest climb
24
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
123--
2023
122108122
2022
109106110
2021
107105116
2020
109104109
2019
10396104
2018
968698
2017
8980119
2016
11688130
2015
937893
Estonian Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Estonian Football Association
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking