World Ranking
Estonia
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
123rd
Current rank
47th
Highest Rank
137th
Lowest Rank
94th
Average Rank
28
Biggest climb
24
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|123
|-
|-
2023
|122
|108
|122
2022
|109
|106
|110
2021
|107
|105
|116
2020
|109
|104
|109
2019
|103
|96
|104
2018
|96
|86
|98
2017
|89
|80
|119
2016
|116
|88
|130
2015
|93
|78
|93
Estonian Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?