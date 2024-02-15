World Ranking
Spain
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
8th
Current rank
1st
Highest Rank
25th
Lowest Rank
6th
Average Rank
16
Biggest climb
12
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|8
|-
|-
2023
|8
|8
|10
2022
|10
|6
|10
2021
|7
|6
|8
2020
|6
|6
|8
2019
|8
|7
|9
2018
|9
|6
|10
2017
|6
|6
|11
2016
|10
|3
|11
2015
|3
|3
|12
