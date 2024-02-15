World Ranking
Spain
Spain
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
6
Netherlands
NetherlandsNED
1745.48
7
Portugal
PortugalPOR
1745.06
8
Spain
SpainESP
1732.64
9
Italy
ItalyITA
1718.82
10
Croatia
CroatiaCRO
1717.57
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
8th
Current rank
1st
Highest Rank
25th
Lowest Rank
6th
Average Rank
16
Biggest climb
12
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
8--
2023
8810
2022
10610
2021
768
2020
668
2019
879
2018
9610
2017
6611
2016
10311
2015
3312
Spanish Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Spanish Football Association
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking