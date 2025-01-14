Spanish Football Association
Official Sitewww.rfef.es
Address
Ramón y Cajal,
s/n,
Apartado postal 385,
28232 LAS ROZAS
Spain
Phone: +34-91/495 9800
Email:rfef@rfef.es
Fax: +34-91/495 9801
President
Rafael LOUZAN
Vice President
Antonio SUAREZ
General Secretary
Alvaro DE MIGUEL CASANUEVA
Treasurer
Eduardo BANDRES
Media And Communication Manager
Pablo GARCIA
National Coach Men
Luis DE LA FUENTE
National Coach Women
Montse TOME
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Luis MEDINA CANTALEJO
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Antonio RUBINOS PEREZ
Referee Coordinator
Alberto UNDIANO
Futsal Coordinator
Francisco SEDANO
