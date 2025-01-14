FIFA.com

Spanish Football Association

Spanish Football Association
Contact

Official Site

www.rfef.es

Address

Ramón y Cajal,

s/n,

Apartado postal 385,

28232 LAS ROZAS

Spain

Contact

Phone: +34-91/495 9800

Email:rfef@rfef.es

Fax: +34-91/495 9801

Organisation

President

Rafael LOUZAN

Vice President

Antonio SUAREZ

General Secretary

Alvaro DE MIGUEL CASANUEVA

Treasurer

Eduardo BANDRES

Media And Communication Manager

Pablo GARCIA

National Coach Men

Luis DE LA FUENTE

National Coach Women

Montse TOME

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Luis MEDINA CANTALEJO

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Antonio RUBINOS PEREZ

Referee Coordinator

Alberto UNDIANO

Futsal Coordinator

Francisco SEDANO

Spain Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
