Eritrea
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Unranked team

No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months.

Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
195th
Current rank
121st
Highest Rank
207th
Lowest Rank
179th
Average Rank
42
Biggest climb
25
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2023
195--
2023
198--
2023
200--
2022
201200204
2021
202202205
2020
205205205
2019
205202207
2018
204204207
2017
206205206
2016
205204205
Eritrean National Football Federation's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Eritrean National Football Federation
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

