15 February 2024
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Unranked team
No ranking available due to not having played at least one match during the last 48 months.
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
195th
Current rank
121st
Highest Rank
207th
Lowest Rank
179th
Average Rank
42
Biggest climb
25
Biggest fall
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2023
|195
|-
|-
2023
|198
|-
|-
2023
|200
|-
|-
2022
|201
|200
|204
2021
|202
|202
|205
2020
|205
|205
|205
2019
|205
|202
|207
2018
|204
|204
|207
2017
|206
|205
|206
2016
|205
|204
|205
