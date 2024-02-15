World Ranking
Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
77
Georgia
GeorgiaGEO
1312.45
78
2
Honduras
HondurasHON
1311.43
79
9
Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial GuineaEQG
1310.5
80
6
Oman
OmanOMA
1307.6
81
3
El Salvador
El SalvadorSLV
1306.14
Highlights
79th
Current rank
49th
Highest Rank
195th
Lowest Rank
137th
Average Rank
69
Biggest climb
34
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
79--
2023
888894
2022
989899
2021
114114134
2020
134134145
2019
145134148
2018
148129148
2017
146109146
2016
11464114
2015
6949118
