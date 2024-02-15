World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
77
|1312.45
78
2
|1311.43
79
9
|1310.5
80
6
|1307.6
81
3
|1306.14
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
79th
Current rank
49th
Highest Rank
195th
Lowest Rank
137th
Average Rank
69
Biggest climb
34
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|79
|-
|-
2023
|88
|88
|94
2022
|98
|98
|99
2021
|114
|114
|134
2020
|134
|134
|145
2019
|145
|134
|148
2018
|148
|129
|148
2017
|146
|109
|146
2016
|114
|64
|114
2015
|69
|49
|118
