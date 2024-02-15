World Ranking
England
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
3rd
Current rank
3rd
Highest Rank
27th
Lowest Rank
10th
Average Rank
11
Biggest climb
10
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|3
|-
|-
2023
|3
|3
|5
2022
|5
|5
|5
2021
|4
|3
|5
2020
|4
|4
|4
2019
|4
|4
|5
2018
|5
|5
|16
2017
|15
|12
|15
2016
|13
|9
|13
2015
|9
|8
|17
The Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?