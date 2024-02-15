World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
34
2
Scotland
ScotlandSCO
1506.89
35
2
Türkiye
TürkiyeTUR
1505.28
36
3
Egypt
EgyptEGY
1500.38
37
21
Qatar
QatarQAT
1499.34
38
Russia
RussiaRUS
1498.84
Highlights
36th
Current rank
9th
Highest Rank
75th
Lowest Rank
36th
Average Rank
23
Biggest climb
25
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
36--
2023
333335
2022
393240
2021
454449
2020
494952
2019
514958
2018
563065
2017
311935
2016
363658
2015
574960
