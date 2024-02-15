World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
29
Wales
WalesWAL
1521.88
30
1
Poland
PolandPOL
1520.24
31
1
Ecuador
EcuadorECU
1519.2
32
2
Serbia
SerbiaSRB
1517.43
33
2
Peru
PeruPER
1512.68
Highlights
31st
Current rank
10th
Highest Rank
76th
Lowest Rank
42nd
Average Rank
30
Biggest climb
25
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
31--
2023
323241
2022
414146
2021
464657
2020
565664
2019
635866
2018
575068
2017
702071
2016
201220
2015
131336
