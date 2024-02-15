World Ranking
Ecuador
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
31st
Current rank
10th
Highest Rank
76th
Lowest Rank
42nd
Average Rank
30
Biggest climb
25
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|31
|-
|-
2023
|32
|32
|41
2022
|41
|41
|46
2021
|46
|46
|57
2020
|56
|56
|64
2019
|63
|58
|66
2018
|57
|50
|68
2017
|70
|20
|71
2016
|20
|12
|20
2015
|13
|13
|36
Ecuadorian Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?