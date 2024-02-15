World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
148
Lesotho
LesothoLES
1047.27
149
Eswatini
EswatiniSWZ
1045.88
150
1
Dominican Republic
Dominican RepublicDOM
1040.77
151
1
Yemen
YemenYEM
1027.94
152
1
Liberia
LiberiaLBR
1024.11
Highlights
150th
Current rank
78th
Highest Rank
190th
Lowest Rank
151st
Average Rank
40
Biggest climb
30
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
150--
2023
151149152
2022
152151156
2021
156156159
2020
159158159
2019
158153158
2018
154149163
2017
162129163
2016
128114160
2015
154105154
