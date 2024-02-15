World Ranking
Dominica
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
180th
Current rank
128th
Highest Rank
198th
Lowest Rank
168th
Average Rank
46
Biggest climb
21
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|180
|-
|-
2023
|180
|180
|186
2022
|184
|183
|185
2021
|183
|183
|188
2020
|184
|184
|185
2019
|184
|176
|187
2018
|178
|166
|179
2017
|168
|166
|193
2016
|174
|165
|176
2015
|176
|165
|184
Dominica Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?