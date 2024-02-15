World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
178
Barbados
BarbadosBRB
943.8
179
Cambodia
CambodiaCAM
931.47
180
Dominica
DominicaDMA
922.25
181
Chad
ChadCHA
920.37
182
Belize
BelizeBLZ
918.68
Highlights
180th
Current rank
128th
Highest Rank
198th
Lowest Rank
168th
Average Rank
46
Biggest climb
21
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
180--
2023
180180186
2022
184183185
2021
183183188
2020
184184185
2019
184176187
2018
178166179
2017
168166193
2016
174165176
2015
176165184
