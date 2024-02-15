World Ranking
Djibouti
Djibouti
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
190
Mongolia
MongoliaMNG
889.16
191
São Tomé and Príncipe
São Tomé and PríncipeSTP
888.94
192
Djibouti
DjiboutiDJI
882.76
193
Aruba
ArubaARU
879.32
194
Brunei Darussalam
Brunei DarussalamBRU
870.63
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
192nd
Current rank
169th
Highest Rank
207th
Lowest Rank
193rd
Average Rank
25
Biggest climb
11
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
192--
2023
192189193
2022
193192194
2021
192182192
2020
184184185
2019
184184197
2018
197187201
2017
186183205
2016
205204205
2015
204204207
Djiboutian Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Djiboutian Football Association
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking