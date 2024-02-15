World Ranking
Djibouti
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
190
|889.16
191
|888.94
192
|882.76
193
|879.32
194
|870.63
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
192nd
Current rank
169th
Highest Rank
207th
Lowest Rank
193rd
Average Rank
25
Biggest climb
11
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|192
|-
|-
2023
|192
|189
|193
2022
|193
|192
|194
2021
|192
|182
|192
2020
|184
|184
|185
2019
|184
|184
|197
2018
|197
|187
|201
2017
|186
|183
|205
2016
|205
|204
|205
2015
|204
|204
|207
