Denmark
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
19
1
|1613.44
20
1
|1608.23
21
2
|1601.31
22
1
|1566.21
23
2
|1554.82
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
21st
Current rank
3rd
Highest Rank
51st
Lowest Rank
19th
Average Rank
20
Biggest climb
16
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|21
|-
|-
2023
|19
|18
|19
2022
|18
|9
|18
2021
|9
|9
|12
2020
|12
|12
|16
2019
|16
|10
|16
2018
|10
|9
|15
2017
|12
|12
|51
2016
|46
|38
|50
2015
|42
|22
|42
