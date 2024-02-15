World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
38
Russia
RussiaRUS
1498.84
39
10
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'IvoireCIV
1494.57
40
1
Czechia
CzechiaCZE
1494.04
41
13
Tunisia
TunisiaTUN
1491.15
42
2
Chile
ChileCHI
1489.82
Highlights
40th
Current rank
2nd
Highest Rank
67th
Lowest Rank
21st
Average Rank
15
Biggest climb
18
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
40--
2023
393741
2022
383138
2021
323142
2020
424245
2019
454148
2018
424248
2017
484058
2016
432543
2015
261526
