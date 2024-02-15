World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
123
1
Estonia
EstoniaEST
1148.76
124
Zimbabwe
ZimbabweZIM
1144.56
125
Cyprus
CyprusCYP
1143.42
126
1
Sierra Leone
Sierra LeoneSLE
1137.36
127
1
Sudan
SudanSDN
1128.74
Highlights
125th
Current rank
43rd
Highest Rank
142nd
Lowest Rank
89th
Average Rank
55
Biggest climb
52
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
125--
2023
125111125
2022
110105110
2021
10597105
2020
10095100
2019
958795
2018
868692
2017
9170116
2016
11579139
2015
7976114
