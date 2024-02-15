World Ranking
Cyprus
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
125th
Current rank
43rd
Highest Rank
142nd
Lowest Rank
89th
Average Rank
55
Biggest climb
52
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|125
|-
|-
2023
|125
|111
|125
2022
|110
|105
|110
2021
|105
|97
|105
2020
|100
|95
|100
2019
|95
|87
|95
2018
|86
|86
|92
2017
|91
|70
|116
2016
|115
|79
|139
2015
|79
|76
|114
Cyprus Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?