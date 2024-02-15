World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
89
2
Syria
SyriaSYR
1265.51
90
1
Haiti
HaitiHAI
1262.5
91
1
Curaçao
CuraçaoCUW
1262.48
92
Uganda
UgandaUGA
1246.88
93
24
Angola
AngolaANG
1238.11
Highlights
91st
Current rank
68th
Highest Rank
183rd
Lowest Rank
122nd
Average Rank
45
Biggest climb
18
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
91--
2023
908890
2022
867986
2021
807681
2020
767681
2019
807682
2018
8071100
2017
836889
2016
7575154
2015
151144160
