World Ranking
Curaçao
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
91st
Current rank
68th
Highest Rank
183rd
Lowest Rank
122nd
Average Rank
45
Biggest climb
18
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|91
|-
|-
2023
|90
|88
|90
2022
|86
|79
|86
2021
|80
|76
|81
2020
|76
|76
|81
2019
|80
|76
|82
2018
|80
|71
|100
2017
|83
|68
|89
2016
|75
|75
|154
2015
|151
|144
|160
