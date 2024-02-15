World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
167
St Lucia
St LuciaLCA
988.67
168
Fiji
FijiFIJ
981.26
169
Cuba
CubaCUB
980.65
170
Vanuatu
VanuatuVAN
980.33
171
Bermuda
BermudaBER
972.36
Highlights
169th
Current rank
46th
Highest Rank
182nd
Lowest Rank
110th
Average Rank
72
Biggest climb
53
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
169--
2023
169165172
2022
168167179
2021
179179181
2020
180179180
2019
179174179
2018
174168182
2017
180153182
2016
151121151
2015
9191119
