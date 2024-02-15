World Ranking
Cuba
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
169th
Current rank
46th
Highest Rank
182nd
Lowest Rank
110th
Average Rank
72
Biggest climb
53
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|169
|-
|-
2023
|169
|165
|172
2022
|168
|167
|179
2021
|179
|179
|181
2020
|180
|179
|180
2019
|179
|174
|179
2018
|174
|168
|182
2017
|180
|153
|182
2016
|151
|121
|151
2015
|91
|91
|119
Cuban Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?