World Ranking
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
127
1
Sudan
SudanSDN
1128.74
128
1
Niger
NigerNIG
1127.75
129
2
Central African Republic
Central African RepublicCTA
1121.34
130
4
The Gambia
The GambiaGAM
1114.8
131
1
Solomon Islands
Solomon IslandsSOL
1113.57
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
129th
Current rank
49th
Highest Rank
202nd
Lowest Rank
153rd
Average Rank
60
Biggest climb
35
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
129--
2023
131122131
2022
132130133
2021
130114130
2020
114109114
2019
109109112
2018
112108122
2017
122104130
2016
10486122
2015
113110170
Central African Republic Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Central African Republic Football Association
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking