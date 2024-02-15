World Ranking
Central African Republic
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
127
1
|1128.74
128
1
|1127.75
129
2
|1121.34
130
4
|1114.8
131
1
|1113.57
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
129th
Current rank
49th
Highest Rank
202nd
Lowest Rank
153rd
Average Rank
60
Biggest climb
35
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|129
|-
|-
2023
|131
|122
|131
2022
|132
|130
|133
2021
|130
|114
|130
2020
|114
|109
|114
2019
|109
|109
|112
2018
|112
|108
|122
2017
|122
|104
|130
2016
|104
|86
|122
2015
|113
|110
|170
Central African Republic Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?