
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
8
Spain
SpainESP
1732.64
9
Italy
ItalyITA
1718.82
10
Croatia
CroatiaCRO
1717.57
11
Uruguay
UruguayURU
1665.99
12
1
Morocco
MoroccoMAR
1663.39
Highlights
10th
Current rank
3rd
Highest Rank
125th
Lowest Rank
20th
Average Rank
28
Biggest climb
17
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
10--
2023
10610
2022
7716
2021
151118
2020
11611
2019
648
2018
4420
2017
171418
2016
141427
2015
181319
Croatian Football Federation's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Croatian Football Federation
