World Ranking
Croatia
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
10th
Current rank
3rd
Highest Rank
125th
Lowest Rank
20th
Average Rank
28
Biggest climb
17
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|10
|-
|-
2023
|10
|6
|10
2022
|7
|7
|16
2021
|15
|11
|18
2020
|11
|6
|11
2019
|6
|4
|8
2018
|4
|4
|20
2017
|17
|14
|18
2016
|14
|14
|27
2015
|18
|13
|19
Croatian Football Federation's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?