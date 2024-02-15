World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
52
2
Venezuela
VenezuelaVEN
1447.2
53
3
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ArabiaKSA
1441.4
54
2
Costa Rica
Costa RicaCRC
1437.57
55
1
Slovenia
SloveniaSVN
1431.4
56
3
Paraguay
ParaguayPAR
1430.73
Highlights
54th
Current rank
13th
Highest Rank
93rd
Lowest Rank
45th
Average Rank
21
Biggest climb
27
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
54--
2023
523952
2022
323142
2021
494450
2020
514651
2019
463747
2018
362337
2017
261726
2016
171737
2015
371342
