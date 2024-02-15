World Ranking
Costa Rica
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
52
2
|1447.2
53
3
|1441.4
54
2
|1437.57
55
1
|1431.4
56
3
|1430.73
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
54th
Current rank
13th
Highest Rank
93rd
Lowest Rank
45th
Average Rank
21
Biggest climb
27
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|54
|-
|-
2023
|52
|39
|52
2022
|32
|31
|42
2021
|49
|44
|50
2020
|51
|46
|51
2019
|46
|37
|47
2018
|36
|23
|37
2017
|26
|17
|26
2016
|17
|17
|37
2015
|37
|13
|42
Costa Rican Football Association's details
Ranking Procedures
