World Ranking
Cabo Verde
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
63
4
|1388.25
64
2
|1382.69
65
8
|1377.06
66
2
|1376.5
67
6
|1363.42
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
65th
Current rank
27th
Highest Rank
182nd
Lowest Rank
108th
Average Rank
47
Biggest climb
36
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|65
|-
|-
2023
|73
|66
|74
2022
|72
|71
|73
2021
|73
|73
|80
2020
|81
|78
|81
2019
|78
|74
|78
2018
|72
|58
|72
2017
|67
|64
|115
2016
|80
|31
|80
2015
|39
|32
|56
