Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
63
4
Congo DR
Congo DRCOD
1388.25
64
2
Albania
AlbaniaALB
1382.69
65
8
Cabo Verde
Cabo VerdeCPV
1377.06
66
2
Uzbekistan
UzbekistanUZB
1376.5
67
6
Ghana
GhanaGHA
1363.42
Highlights
65th
Current rank
27th
Highest Rank
182nd
Lowest Rank
108th
Average Rank
47
Biggest climb
36
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
65--
2023
736674
2022
727173
2021
737380
2020
817881
2019
787478
2018
725872
2017
6764115
2016
803180
2015
393256
