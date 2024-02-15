World Ranking
Comoros
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
121st
Current rank
119th
Highest Rank
207th
Lowest Rank
167th
Average Rank
24
Biggest climb
11
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|121
|-
|-
2023
|119
|119
|131
2022
|129
|126
|131
2021
|132
|130
|133
2020
|130
|130
|133
2019
|133
|133
|148
2018
|143
|130
|149
2017
|131
|127
|144
2016
|140
|139
|174
2015
|172
|172
|193
