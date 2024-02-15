World Ranking
Comoros
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
119
2
Tanzania
TanzaniaTAN
1160.98
120
Libya
LibyaLBY
1159.51
121
2
Comoros
ComorosCOM
1156.45
122
1
Malawi
MalawiMWI
1149.4
123
1
Estonia
EstoniaEST
1148.76
Highlights
121st
Current rank
119th
Highest Rank
207th
Lowest Rank
167th
Average Rank
24
Biggest climb
11
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
121--
2023
119119131
2022
129126131
2021
132130133
2020
130130133
2019
133133148
2018
143130149
2017
131127144
2016
140139174
2015
172172193
