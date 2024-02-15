World Ranking
Cook Islands
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
183
|916.75
184
|913.02
185
|897.3
186
|896.78
187
|896.62
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
185th
Current rank
166th
Highest Rank
207th
Lowest Rank
190th
Average Rank
39
Biggest climb
20
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|185
|-
|-
2023
|185
|185
|189
2022
|189
|189
|190
2019
|190
|190
|190
2018
|190
|188
|194
2017
|194
|185
|194
2016
|191
|167
|191
2015
|167
|166
|207
2014
|206
|205
|206
2013
|205
|200
|205
