World Ranking
Cook Islands
Cook Islands
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
183
Bangladesh
BangladeshBAN
916.75
184
Bhutan
BhutanBHU
913.02
185
Cook Islands
Cook IslandsCOK
897.3
186
Samoa
SamoaSAM
896.78
187
Macau
MacauMAC
896.62
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
185th
Current rank
166th
Highest Rank
207th
Lowest Rank
190th
Average Rank
39
Biggest climb
20
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
185--
2023
185185189
2022
189189190
2019
190190190
2018
190188194
2017
194185194
2016
191167191
2015
167166207
2014
206205206
2013
205200205
Cook Islands Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Cook Islands Football Association
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking