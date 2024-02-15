World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
61
4
Burkina Faso
Burkina FasoBFA
1399.92
62
2
Republic of Ireland
Republic of IrelandIRL
1399.6
63
4
Congo DR
Congo DRCOD
1388.25
64
2
Albania
AlbaniaALB
1382.69
65
8
Cabo Verde
Cabo VerdeCPV
1377.06
Highlights
63rd
Current rank
28th
Highest Rank
133rd
Lowest Rank
74th
Average Rank
23
Biggest climb
22
Biggest fall
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
63--
2023
676470
2022
736673
2021
646067
2020
605660
2019
564656
2018
493749
2017
392849
2016
484760
2015
604665
