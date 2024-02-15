World Ranking
Cameroon
Cameroon
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
49
2
Greece
GreeceGRE
1453.95
50
2
Canada
CanadaCAN
1453.76
51
5
Cameroon
CameroonCMR
1452.59
52
2
Venezuela
VenezuelaVEN
1447.2
53
3
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ArabiaKSA
1441.4
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
51st
Current rank
11th
Highest Rank
79th
Lowest Rank
38th
Average Rank
29
Biggest climb
21
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
51--
2023
464146
2022
333343
2021
505058
2020
505053
2019
535156
2018
554455
2017
453262
2016
655365
2015
594259
Cameroonian Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Cameroonian Football Association
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking