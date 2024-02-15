World Ranking
Côte d'Ivoire
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
39th
Current rank
12th
Highest Rank
75th
Lowest Rank
38th
Average Rank
20
Biggest climb
19
Biggest fall
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|39
|-
|-
2023
|49
|45
|52
2022
|47
|47
|53
2021
|56
|53
|61
2020
|61
|60
|61
2019
|61
|56
|66
2018
|65
|61
|71
2017
|61
|34
|61
2016
|34
|19
|36
2015
|19
|19
|28
