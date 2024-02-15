World Ranking
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
37
21
Qatar
QatarQAT
1499.34
38
Russia
RussiaRUS
1498.84
39
10
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'IvoireCIV
1494.57
40
1
Czechia
CzechiaCZE
1494.04
41
13
Tunisia
TunisiaTUN
1491.15
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
39th
Current rank
12th
Highest Rank
75th
Lowest Rank
38th
Average Rank
20
Biggest climb
19
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
39--
2023
494552
2022
474753
2021
565361
2020
616061
2019
615666
2018
656171
2017
613461
2016
341936
2015
191928
Ivorian Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Ivorian Football Association
