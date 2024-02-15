World Ranking
China PR
China PR
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
86
1
Bolivia
BoliviaBOL
1284.55
87
3
Zambia
ZambiaZAM
1275.71
88
9
China PR
China PRCHN
1273.78
89
2
Syria
SyriaSYR
1265.51
90
1
Haiti
HaitiHAI
1262.5
Highlights
88th
Current rank
37th
Highest Rank
109th
Lowest Rank
73rd
Average Rank
32
Biggest climb
28
Biggest fall
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
88--
2023
797981
2022
807580
2021
747177
2020
757576
2019
766876
2018
766576
2017
715786
2016
827896
2015
847796
Chinese Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Chinese Football Association
