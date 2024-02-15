World Ranking
China PR
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
88th
Current rank
37th
Highest Rank
109th
Lowest Rank
73rd
Average Rank
32
Biggest climb
28
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|88
|-
|-
2023
|79
|79
|81
2022
|80
|75
|80
2021
|74
|71
|77
2020
|75
|75
|76
2019
|76
|68
|76
2018
|76
|65
|76
2017
|71
|57
|86
2016
|82
|78
|96
2015
|84
|77
|96
