Chile
Chile
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
40
1
Czechia
CzechiaCZE
1494.04
41
13
Tunisia
TunisiaTUN
1491.15
42
2
Chile
ChileCHI
1489.82
43
13
Algeria
AlgeriaALG
1480.24
44
3
Panama
PanamaPAN
1475.62
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
42nd
Current rank
3rd
Highest Rank
84th
Lowest Rank
30th
Average Rank
18
Biggest climb
14
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
42--
2023
403140
2022
312631
2021
241724
2020
171717
2019
171317
2018
13913
2017
10410
2016
436
2015
5519
Chilean Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Chilean Football Association
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

