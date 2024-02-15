World Ranking
Chile
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
42nd
Current rank
3rd
Highest Rank
84th
Lowest Rank
30th
Average Rank
18
Biggest climb
14
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|42
|-
|-
2023
|40
|31
|40
2022
|31
|26
|31
2021
|24
|17
|24
2020
|17
|17
|17
2019
|17
|13
|17
2018
|13
|9
|13
2017
|10
|4
|10
2016
|4
|3
|6
2015
|5
|5
|19
