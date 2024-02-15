World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
179
Cambodia
CambodiaCAM
931.47
180
Dominica
DominicaDMA
922.25
181
Chad
ChadCHA
920.37
182
Belize
BelizeBLZ
918.68
183
Bangladesh
BangladeshBAN
916.75
Highlights
181st
Current rank
97th
Highest Rank
190th
Lowest Rank
159th
Average Rank
39
Biggest climb
49
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
181--
2023
181179181
2022
181180181
2021
180178181
2020
178177178
2019
177175177
2018
175165176
2017
168149168
2016
15297152
2015
114114175
