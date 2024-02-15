World Ranking
Chad
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
181st
Current rank
97th
Highest Rank
190th
Lowest Rank
159th
Average Rank
39
Biggest climb
49
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|181
|-
|-
2023
|181
|179
|181
2022
|181
|180
|181
2021
|180
|178
|181
2020
|178
|177
|178
2019
|177
|175
|177
2018
|175
|165
|176
2017
|168
|149
|168
2016
|152
|97
|152
2015
|114
|114
|175
