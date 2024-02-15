World Ranking
Congo
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
110
1
|1184.49
111
1
|1181.92
112
|1179.8
113
1
|1174.22
114
2
|1168.12
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
112th
Current rank
42nd
Highest Rank
144th
Lowest Rank
95th
Average Rank
43
Biggest climb
28
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|112
|-
|-
2023
|112
|103
|112
2022
|99
|97
|100
2021
|97
|90
|97
2020
|91
|89
|93
2019
|89
|84
|92
2018
|84
|83
|96
2017
|96
|71
|96
2016
|70
|48
|70
2015
|48
|42
|61
