Congo
Congo
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
110
1
Mozambique
MozambiqueMOZ
1184.49
111
1
Kenya
KenyaKEN
1181.92
112
Congo
CongoCGO
1179.8
113
1
Azerbaijan
AzerbaijanAZE
1174.22
114
2
Korea DPR
Korea DPRPRK
1168.12
Highlights
112th
Current rank
42nd
Highest Rank
144th
Lowest Rank
95th
Average Rank
43
Biggest climb
28
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
112--
2023
112103112
2022
9997100
2021
979097
2020
918993
2019
898492
2018
848396
2017
967196
2016
704870
2015
484261
Congolese Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Congolese Football Association
