Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
195
Pakistan
PakistanPAK
856.54
196
Tonga
TongaTGA
856.18
197
Cayman Islands
Cayman IslandsCAY
851.19
198
Somalia
SomaliaSOM
845.66
199
Seychelles
SeychellesSEY
845.53
Highlights
197th
Current rank
127th
Highest Rank
206th
Lowest Rank
177th
Average Rank
25
Biggest climb
14
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
197--
2023
197193198
2022
194194197
2021
195193197
2020
193193193
2019
193193206
2018
203199204
2017
202200203
2016
200195200
2015
196187205
Cayman Islands Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Cayman Islands Football Association
