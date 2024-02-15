World Ranking
Cayman Islands
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
195
|856.54
196
|856.18
197
|851.19
198
|845.66
199
|845.53
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
197th
Current rank
127th
Highest Rank
206th
Lowest Rank
177th
Average Rank
25
Biggest climb
14
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|197
|-
|-
2023
|197
|193
|198
2022
|194
|194
|197
2021
|195
|193
|197
2020
|193
|193
|193
2019
|193
|193
|206
2018
|203
|199
|204
2017
|202
|200
|203
2016
|200
|195
|200
2015
|196
|187
|205
Cayman Islands Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?