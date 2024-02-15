World Ranking
Canada
Canada
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
48
3
Slovakia
SlovakiaSVK
1465.73
49
2
Greece
GreeceGRE
1453.95
50
2
Canada
CanadaCAN
1453.76
51
5
Cameroon
CameroonCMR
1452.59
52
2
Venezuela
VenezuelaVEN
1447.2
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
50th
Current rank
33rd
Highest Rank
122nd
Lowest Rank
78th
Average Rank
38
Biggest climb
37
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
50--
2023
484348
2022
533353
2021
404073
2020
727273
2019
736979
2018
787695
2017
9494120
2016
11785118
2015
8888117
The Canadian Soccer Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the The Canadian Soccer Association
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking