Cambodia
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
177
Mauritius
MauritiusMRI
944.95
178
Barbados
BarbadosBRB
943.8
179
Cambodia
CambodiaCAM
931.47
180
Dominica
DominicaDMA
922.25
181
Chad
ChadCHA
920.37
Highlights
179th
Current rank
154th
Highest Rank
201st
Lowest Rank
177th
Average Rank
14
Biggest climb
17
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
179--
2023
179176179
2022
177171177
2021
171170179
2020
173173173
2019
173169173
2018
172166175
2017
173170176
2016
173167184
2015
180178186
