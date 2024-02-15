World Ranking
Cambodia
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
179th
Current rank
154th
Highest Rank
201st
Lowest Rank
177th
Average Rank
14
Biggest climb
17
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|179
|-
|-
2023
|179
|176
|179
2022
|177
|171
|177
2021
|171
|170
|179
2020
|173
|173
|173
2019
|173
|169
|173
2018
|172
|166
|175
2017
|173
|170
|176
2016
|173
|167
|184
2015
|180
|178
|186
Football Federation of Cambodia's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?