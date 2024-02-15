World Ranking
Bulgaria
15 February 2024
04 April 2024 (5 days)
81
3
|1306.14
82
4
|1297.32
83
2
|1289.9
84
2
|1289.52
85
2
|1285.41
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
83rd
Current rank
8th
Highest Rank
96th
Lowest Rank
46th
Average Rank
34
Biggest climb
20
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|83
|-
|-
2023
|81
|76
|84
2022
|71
|71
|74
2021
|71
|68
|75
2020
|68
|59
|68
2019
|59
|48
|62
2018
|46
|40
|54
2017
|43
|36
|72
2016
|71
|69
|89
2015
|71
|62
|78
