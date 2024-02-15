World Ranking
Bulgaria
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
81
3
El Salvador
El SalvadorSLV
1306.14
82
4
Bahrain
BahrainBHR
1297.32
83
2
Bulgaria
BulgariaBUL
1289.9
84
2
Gabon
GabonGAB
1289.52
85
2
Luxembourg
LuxembourgLUX
1285.41
Highlights
83rd
Current rank
8th
Highest Rank
96th
Lowest Rank
46th
Average Rank
34
Biggest climb
20
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
83--
2023
817684
2022
717174
2021
716875
2020
685968
2019
594862
2018
464054
2017
433672
2016
716989
2015
716278
