World Ranking
Brunei Darussalam
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
194th
Current rank
140th
Highest Rank
203rd
Lowest Rank
186th
Average Rank
16
Biggest climb
14
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|194
|-
|-
2023
|194
|190
|194
2022
|190
|188
|191
2021
|188
|188
|191
2020
|191
|191
|191
2019
|191
|191
|195
2018
|195
|190
|196
2017
|190
|184
|190
2016
|190
|184
|198
2015
|185
|182
|198
