Brunei Darussalam
Brunei Darussalam
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
192
Djibouti
DjiboutiDJI
882.76
193
Aruba
ArubaARU
879.32
194
Brunei Darussalam
Brunei DarussalamBRU
870.63
195
Pakistan
PakistanPAK
856.54
196
Tonga
TongaTGA
856.18
Highlights
194th
Current rank
140th
Highest Rank
203rd
Lowest Rank
186th
Average Rank
16
Biggest climb
14
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
194--
2023
194190194
2022
190188191
2021
188188191
2020
191191191
2019
191191195
2018
195190196
2017
190184190
2016
190184198
2015
185182198
