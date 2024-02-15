World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
176
Montserrat
MontserratMSR
946.08
177
Mauritius
MauritiusMRI
944.95
178
Barbados
BarbadosBRB
943.8
179
Cambodia
CambodiaCAM
931.47
180
Dominica
DominicaDMA
922.25
Highlights
178th
Current rank
92nd
Highest Rank
181st
Lowest Rank
131st
Average Rank
52
Biggest climb
33
Biggest fall
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
178--
2023
178166178
2022
166163166
2021
162162162
2020
162162162
2019
162160170
2018
162152162
2017
155154181
2016
155140157
2015
145130154
