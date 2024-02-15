World Ranking
Barbados
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
178th
Current rank
92nd
Highest Rank
181st
Lowest Rank
131st
Average Rank
52
Biggest climb
33
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|178
|-
|-
2023
|178
|166
|178
2022
|166
|163
|166
2021
|162
|162
|162
2020
|162
|162
|162
2019
|162
|160
|170
2018
|162
|152
|162
2017
|155
|154
|181
2016
|155
|140
|157
2015
|145
|130
|154
