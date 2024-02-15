World Ranking
Botswana
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
146th
Current rank
53rd
Highest Rank
165th
Lowest Rank
127th
Average Rank
23
Biggest climb
17
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|146
|-
|-
2023
|145
|145
|152
2022
|149
|146
|149
2021
|148
|146
|150
2020
|146
|146
|149
2019
|148
|145
|148
2018
|145
|137
|149
2017
|150
|113
|150
2016
|112
|87
|113
2015
|95
|95
|121
Botswana Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?