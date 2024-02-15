World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
144
1
Suriname
SurinameSUR
1071.85
145
1
Ethiopia
EthiopiaETH
1068.79
146
1
Botswana
BotswanaBOT
1064.5
147
St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and NevisSKN
1057.05
148
Lesotho
LesothoLES
1047.27
Highlights
146th
Current rank
53rd
Highest Rank
165th
Lowest Rank
127th
Average Rank
23
Biggest climb
17
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
146--
2023
145145152
2022
149146149
2021
148146150
2020
146146149
2019
148145148
2018
145137149
2017
150113150
2016
11287113
2015
9595121
