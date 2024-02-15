World Ranking
Bolivia
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
86th
Current rank
18th
Highest Rank
115th
Lowest Rank
73rd
Average Rank
35
Biggest climb
50
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|86
|-
|-
2023
|85
|83
|85
2022
|82
|76
|82
2021
|77
|77
|83
2020
|79
|75
|79
2019
|75
|60
|76
2018
|59
|47
|62
2017
|49
|46
|97
2016
|95
|70
|110
2015
|68
|66
|92
Bolivian Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?