Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
84
2
Gabon
GabonGAB
1289.52
85
2
Luxembourg
LuxembourgLUX
1285.41
86
1
Bolivia
BoliviaBOL
1284.55
87
3
Zambia
ZambiaZAM
1275.71
88
9
China PR
China PRCHN
1273.78
Highlights
86th
Current rank
18th
Highest Rank
115th
Lowest Rank
73rd
Average Rank
35
Biggest climb
50
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
86--
2023
858385
2022
827682
2021
777783
2020
797579
2019
756076
2018
594762
2017
494697
2016
9570110
2015
686692
Bolivian Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Bolivian Football Association
