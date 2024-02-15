World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
180
Dominica
DominicaDMA
922.25
181
Chad
ChadCHA
920.37
182
Belize
BelizeBLZ
918.68
183
Bangladesh
BangladeshBAN
916.75
184
Bhutan
BhutanBHU
913.02
Highlights
182nd
Current rank
114th
Highest Rank
201st
Lowest Rank
169th
Average Rank
37
Biggest climb
50
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
182--
2023
182177182
2022
176170176
2021
170169171
2020
170170170
2019
170160170
2018
160160178
2017
158141168
2016
163114166
2015
127117175
