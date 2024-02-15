World Ranking
Belize
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
182nd
Current rank
114th
Highest Rank
201st
Lowest Rank
169th
Average Rank
37
Biggest climb
50
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|182
|-
|-
2023
|182
|177
|182
2022
|176
|170
|176
2021
|170
|169
|171
2020
|170
|170
|170
2019
|170
|160
|170
2018
|160
|160
|178
2017
|158
|141
|168
2016
|163
|114
|166
2015
|127
|117
|175
Football Federation of Belize's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?