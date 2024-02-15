World Ranking
Belarus
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
95th
Current rank
36th
Highest Rank
146th
Lowest Rank
84th
Average Rank
34
Biggest climb
27
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|95
|-
|-
2023
|95
|95
|105
2022
|97
|93
|97
2021
|94
|88
|95
2020
|88
|87
|90
2019
|87
|78
|87
2018
|76
|76
|93
2017
|92
|71
|92
2016
|74
|57
|78
2015
|67
|67
|101
Belarus Football Federation's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?