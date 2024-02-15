World Ranking
Belarus
Belarus
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
93
24
Angola
AngolaANG
1238.11
94
1
Armenia
ArmeniaARM
1237.15
95
Belarus
BelarusBLR
1232.8
96
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and TobagoTRI
1228.05
97
2
Palestine
PalestinePLE
1227.2
Highlights
95th
Current rank
36th
Highest Rank
146th
Lowest Rank
84th
Average Rank
34
Biggest climb
27
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
95--
2023
9595105
2022
979397
2021
948895
2020
888790
2019
877887
2018
767693
2017
927192
2016
745778
2015
6767101
