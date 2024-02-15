World Ranking
Bhutan
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
182
Belize
BelizeBLZ
918.68
183
Bangladesh
BangladeshBAN
916.75
184
Bhutan
BhutanBHU
913.02
185
Cook Islands
Cook IslandsCOK
897.3
186
Samoa
SamoaSAM
896.78
Highlights
184th
Current rank
159th
Highest Rank
209th
Lowest Rank
193rd
Average Rank
46
Biggest climb
16
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
184--
2023
184182185
2022
185185187
2021
185185189
2020
189189189
2019
189185189
2018
186183190
2017
187164190
2016
177176193
2015
188159209
