Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
182
|918.68
183
|916.75
184
|913.02
185
|897.3
186
|896.78
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
184th
Current rank
159th
Highest Rank
209th
Lowest Rank
193rd
Average Rank
46
Biggest climb
16
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|184
|-
|-
2023
|184
|182
|185
2022
|185
|185
|187
2021
|185
|185
|189
2020
|189
|189
|189
2019
|189
|185
|189
2018
|186
|183
|190
2017
|187
|164
|190
2016
|177
|176
|193
2015
|188
|159
|209
