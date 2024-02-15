World Ranking
Bahrain
Bahrain
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
80
6
Oman
OmanOMA
1307.6
81
3
El Salvador
El SalvadorSLV
1306.14
82
4
Bahrain
BahrainBHR
1297.32
83
2
Bulgaria
BulgariaBUL
1289.9
84
2
Gabon
GabonGAB
1289.52
Highlights
82nd
Current rank
44th
Highest Rank
139th
Lowest Rank
99th
Average Rank
22
Biggest climb
40
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
82--
2023
868386
2022
858589
2021
919099
2020
979799
2019
9999111
2018
113112126
2017
115115133
2016
123121132
2015
124103124
Bahrain Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Bahrain Football Association
