World Ranking
Bahrain
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
82nd
Current rank
44th
Highest Rank
139th
Lowest Rank
99th
Average Rank
22
Biggest climb
40
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|82
|-
|-
2023
|86
|83
|86
2022
|85
|85
|89
2021
|91
|90
|99
2020
|97
|97
|99
2019
|99
|99
|111
2018
|113
|112
|126
2017
|115
|115
|133
2016
|123
|121
|132
2015
|124
|103
|124
Bahrain Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?