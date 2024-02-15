World Ranking
Burkina Faso
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
59
4
|1409.44
60
1
|1401.31
61
4
|1399.92
62
2
|1399.6
63
4
|1388.25
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
61st
Current rank
35th
Highest Rank
127th
Lowest Rank
72nd
Average Rank
47
Biggest climb
29
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|61
|-
|-
2023
|57
|50
|58
2022
|50
|50
|56
2021
|60
|58
|62
2020
|58
|58
|59
2019
|59
|58
|62
2018
|61
|44
|61
2017
|44
|35
|55
2016
|50
|50
|89
2015
|89
|64
|93
Burkinabe Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?