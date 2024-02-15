World Ranking
Burkina Faso
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
59
4
Iraq
IraqIRQ
1409.44
60
1
Finland
FinlandFIN
1401.31
61
4
Burkina Faso
Burkina FasoBFA
1399.92
62
2
Republic of Ireland
Republic of IrelandIRL
1399.6
63
4
Congo DR
Congo DRCOD
1388.25
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
61st
Current rank
35th
Highest Rank
127th
Lowest Rank
72nd
Average Rank
47
Biggest climb
29
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
61--
2023
575058
2022
505056
2021
605862
2020
585859
2019
595862
2018
614461
2017
443555
2016
505089
2015
896493
