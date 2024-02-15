World Ranking
Benin
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
96
|1228.05
97
2
|1227.2
98
1
|1225.1
99
7
|1218.89
100
|1215.16
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
98th
Current rank
59th
Highest Rank
165th
Lowest Rank
110th
Average Rank
52
Biggest climb
27
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|98
|-
|-
2023
|97
|92
|97
2022
|91
|83
|91
2021
|83
|82
|86
2020
|83
|83
|84
2019
|84
|82
|94
2018
|94
|81
|94
2017
|82
|66
|93
2016
|66
|66
|78
2015
|78
|78
|115
