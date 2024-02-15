World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
96
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and TobagoTRI
1228.05
97
2
Palestine
PalestinePLE
1227.2
98
1
Benin
BeninBEN
1225.1
99
7
Tajikistan
TajikistanTJK
1218.89
100
Kazakhstan
KazakhstanKAZ
1215.16
Highlights
98th
Current rank
59th
Highest Rank
165th
Lowest Rank
110th
Average Rank
52
Biggest climb
27
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
98--
2023
979297
2022
918391
2021
838286
2020
838384
2019
848294
2018
948194
2017
826693
2016
666678
2015
7878115
