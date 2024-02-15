World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
2
France
FranceFRA
1845.44
3
England
EnglandENG
1800.05
4
Belgium
BelgiumBEL
1798.46
5
Brazil
BrazilBRA
1784.09
6
Netherlands
NetherlandsNED
1745.48
Highlights
4th
Current rank
1st
Highest Rank
71st
Lowest Rank
27th
Average Rank
25
Biggest climb
14
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
4--
2023
445
2022
414
2021
111
2020
111
2019
111
2018
115
2017
5510
2016
515
2015
114
