World Ranking
Burundi
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
138
|1086.93
139
1
|1086.17
140
1
|1085.83
141
|1078.25
142
|1072.66
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
140th
Current rank
96th
Highest Rank
160th
Lowest Rank
135th
Average Rank
27
Biggest climb
25
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|140
|-
|-
2023
|139
|139
|145
2022
|141
|139
|141
2021
|140
|138
|142
2020
|138
|138
|149
2019
|151
|134
|151
2018
|139
|139
|148
2017
|142
|121
|148
2016
|138
|110
|138
2015
|112
|107
|134
Burundian Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?