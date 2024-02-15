World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
138
Lithuania
LithuaniaLTU
1086.93
139
1
Philippines
PhilippinesPHI
1086.17
140
1
Burundi
BurundiBDI
1085.83
141
Turkmenistan
TurkmenistanTKM
1078.25
142
Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua and BarbudaATG
1072.66
Highlights
140th
Current rank
96th
Highest Rank
160th
Lowest Rank
135th
Average Rank
27
Biggest climb
25
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
140--
2023
139139145
2022
141139141
2021
140138142
2020
138138149
2019
151134151
2018
139139148
2017
142121148
2016
138110138
2015
112107134
