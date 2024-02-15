World Ranking
Bahamas
Bahamas
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
200
Timor-Leste
Timor-LesteTLS
843.4
201
Gibraltar
GibraltarGIB
840.8
202
Bahamas
BahamasBAH
835.81
203
Liechtenstein
LiechtensteinLIE
833.01
204
Sri Lanka
Sri LankaSRI
822.03
Highlights
202nd
Current rank
138th
Highest Rank
210th
Lowest Rank
187th
Average Rank
55
Biggest climb
19
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
202--
2023
202197203
2022
203201204
2021
201196202
2020
196195196
2019
195195210
2018
210206210
2017
206205206
2016
205204205
2015
204194208
